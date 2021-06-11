Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez Move to Paani Paani With Her Favourite Choreographers

Paani Paani featuring Jacqueline Fernandez released on June 9. A day after the song debuted on the web, the actress decided to perform its hook steps and may we say she nailed it. Jacqueline was not alone and was joined by her ‘talented babies’ for the act. It is none other than the renowned choreographer duo Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat. The two dancers have choreographed many of Jacqueline’s songs before Paani Paani.

In the short video clip shared by Jacqueline, she looks stunning in a black tank tee and a pair of flared denim. While posting a caption, the diva dedicated a heartfelt message to ‘her favourite choreographers.’ She said that she never gave the duo any rehearsal time however, they always manage to bring out the best in her. She sent lots of love and tagged the team of Paani Paani.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Masaba Gupta and Rakhi Sawant appeared in the comments section to react to the video. Piyush Bhagat commented, “That is damn sweet jacky. I must tell everyone because of you, our choreographies look so beautiful. Thank you for the constant support and trust. Love you jacky (sic.)” Both Shazia and Piyush reshared the same video and urged fans to take the Paani Paani challenge, wherein the participant has to do the song’s hook step and tag them.

Paani Paani also features Badshah who sang the song along with Astha Gill. The track has been produced by Saregama India Ltd. Jacqueline and Badshah have earlier collaborated for the hit single Genda Phool.

Jacqueline’s impressive line-up of films include Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, It will also star actress Kriti Sanon. The Srilankan beauty also has Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She will also feature in Attack co-starring John Abraham. Cirkus and Bhoot Police are other projects in the pipeline.

