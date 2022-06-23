Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez Shakes a Leg At Pre-Trailer Launch of Sudeep's Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeep’s much-awaited film Vikrant Rona is all set to hit the big screen on July 28. Recently, the Vikrant Rona Pre-Trailer Launch Event was held in Bangalore at Karnataka’s Orion mall.

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez was seen dancing along with the actors and the video has surfaced all over the internet. Apart from Sudeep, Shivanna, Ravichandran, Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Dolly Dhananjaya, Ramesh, and Director Yogaraj Bhatt, Raj B Shetty, Arjun Janya, Nanda Kishore, Sreejan Lokesh, and Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez were seen at the pre-trailer launch event.

Before this, Kiccha Sudeep dropped an interesting teaser featuring some interesting BTS clips. In the video, we see the actor running out of the jungle as a piece of scary backdrop music gives us goosebumps. As Kiccha prepares for his shot and interacts with the film crew while the filming is taking place on the movie sets, we get to see more from behind-the-scenes. In addition, we witness other scenes that were shot in fire and rain, and the teaser ends with the title of the movie. On June 23, a trailer for the film will be released.

Several celebrities, including Rakshit Shetty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi, have applauded the teaser. Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the most recent song, Ra Ra Rakkamma, which has become a great hit.

Previously, Sudeep also shared a few pictures on Instagram and revealed that the Hindi Trailer of Vikrant Rona will be digitally launched by Salman Khan, while the Malayalam one will be digitally launched by Dulquer Salmaan. Ram Charan will launch the Telugu version digitally on June 23 at 05:02 PM.

