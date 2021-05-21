Watch: Jamie Lever Hilariously Recreates Dad Johnny Lever's Iconic Dialogue

Comedian and actor Johnny Lever has a huge fan following due to his witty one-liners, hilarious monologues and excellent dialogue delivery. Among his thousands of fans is also his daughter and comedian, Jamie Lever.

Jamie shared a throwback Thursday video with her fans on her Instagram page in which she can be seen recreating a popular scene from the 2002 movie, Awara Paagal Deewana. The clip also features her father who was apart of the film. Though in the past, the comedian has been seen sharing screen space with her dad, in the recent Instagram reel, she was found mouthing one of his most famous dialogues from the action-comedy which was a first for her.

In the video, Jamie and Johnny can be seen recreating the moment from the popular movie whenactor Paresh Rawal ends up pronouncing Johnny’s name incorrectly. The comedian had played the role of Chota Chatri in the film.

While sharing the post, the 32-year-old informed her fans that her father had suggested she lip-syncs his dialogue, while he would do Paresh’s lines who played the part of Bappu in the movie. Jamie further said she was quite nervous and scared while recording the clip as she did not want to screw up her part or rather her father’s part.

Soon after the comedian shared the reel, it received a huge appreciation from her fans and friends. The video has been liked by more than 50, 000 people, many of whom reacted with laughter emojis. A lot of social media followers told her that they loved the father-daughter duo’s expressions and a few even expressed how much they loved this particular scene from the film. Actress Malvika Raaj also informed Jamie that she has memorised this entire scene word to word.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here