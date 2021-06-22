Watch: Janhvi Kapoor’s Aksa Gang is Back with Another Goofy Video

Janhvi Kapoor is the latest one to join the viral ‘Temperature Challenge’. The actress dropped a goofy video on Instagram where she can be seen dancing and twerking with her Aksa gang to the song Temperature by Sean Paul. Dressed in a short black dress, she can be seen pulling off some quirky moves along with her gang. In her hilarious dance video, she can also be seen dancing with slippers in her hand and giving one of her friends a piggyback ride. The actress had a gala time with her friends. Sharing the clip, she announced the comeback of the Aksa gang.

Janhvi’s video has made everyone burst into laughter. Her post has been showered with comments including one from her brother Arjun Kapoor who wrote that this video needs a separate dinner discussion. Several other Bollywood celebs including designer Masaba Gupta, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have also commented on the post.

This is not the first time that the actress has taken over the internet with her goofy dance video. Earlier , she shared a clip with her Aksa gang where they can be seen showing some hilarious dance moves to Cardi B’s Up. The clip was from Janhvi’s Maldives vacation where she was accompanied by her friends. In the clip, she looks adorable in a pink sweatshirt and yellow shorts. Sharing the clip, she expressed her wish to be cooler than they’re seen in the video.

The 24-old was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will be next seen in the sequel of the comedy film Dostana with Laksh Lalwani. She has a handful of interesting projects lined up in her kitty including Siddharth Sengupta’s directorial Good Luck Jerry, Karan Johar’s period drama Takht and Bombay Girl.

