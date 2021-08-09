Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's New Video is Definition of Fun with Friends

Janhvi Kapoor is back to entertain her online family. She is not alone as the actress is beingjoined by her ‘aksa gang',presenting another sensational performance. The hilarious dance video will surely make you tap your feet to its beats. Janhvi opted for the Qayamat song sung by Alka Yagnik and Sukhwinder Singh for the film Deewane.

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sexy Jumpsuit, Check Out Her Best Style Moments

The song picturised on Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar was quite popular for the dance moves. Janhvi has given it a new flavour with the latest dance quest accompanied by her squad. The Aksa Gang simply ruledwith their hilarious rendition by including some of the most unpredictable and crazy acts. While presenting their final video, Janhvi promised that her gang is ‘salamat’ and the video is ‘qayamat.'

Among others, Arjun Kapoor’s reaction was epic, who commented, “The sheer arbid nature of this video is consuming me.” Actress Kajal Aggarwal could not resist but react. Janhvi’s video had a segment where the lyrics mentioned ‘kajal’ and her friends showed actress Kajal’s portrait on the phones. She replied saying, “BahaHahahahhahahahahahahahha, love it !!”

Anyone following Janhvi on Instagram must bealready familiar with her Aksa gang specials. Last month, she reunited with her team and went all out dancing to the tunes of the popular Nakka Mukka. She mentioned that the performance is a "low budget sequel" to her earlier dance video, which went viral. “Aksa gang returns. Low budget sequel, no location, no props but aksa gang still rocks,” wrote Janhvi on Instagram.

Earlier, she hopped on to the viral Temperature Challenge, which was taking over the internet.She set Instagram on fire with her quirky moves while grooving to the song sung by Sean Paul. Her ROFL montage had the actress and her gang pull off some crazy dance moves, with on-point energy and expression.

Janhvi recently did a photoshoot for a leading fashion magazine. She graced the cover of the issue with her step-brother, Arjun. She also talked about herevolving bond with Arjun and Anshuka Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here