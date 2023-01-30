The long-awaited music video of Vijay-starrer Varisu is now available. The Jimikki Ponnu song, sung by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi, was released on Sunday. The song has been choreographed by Shobi and was one of the main attractions of the film, starring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. The song’s choreography and the grace of Vijay and Rashmika, who appear in this peppy number composed by S Thaman, were praised by the audience and received 3,478,588 views on Youtube.

Watch the video here:

Seeing the video, one of the users wrote, “Lyrics take my whole heart,” while another one commented, “The innocence in this song and its vibe is heavenly”. “Beautiful song,” penned the third user.

Varisu is a Tamil language action drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who co-wrote the project with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The movie has been jointly produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. This family entertainer also features Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Shaam, Meka Srikanth, Sangeetha and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

The movie revolves around a businessman’s youngest son being named the chairman of his father’s business, much to the dismay of his two elder brothers. The movie was shot mainly in Chennai and Hyderabad with sporadic schedules in Visakhapatnam, the Bellary area and Ladakh. The music of the film has been composed by S Thaman, while the cinematography and editing have been handled by Karthik Palani and Praveen K.L respectively.

Read all the Latest Movies News here