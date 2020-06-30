Watch Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman's Hilarious Version of The Princess Bride

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman, Jack Black, Rob Reiner have come together to re-create a star-studded rendition of the iconic film The Princess Bride. The film will be coming to mobile video platform Quibi, reports Fox News. The reimagined film is being shot at home as the actors quarantine themselves.

The money will be used to raise funds for the World Central Kitchen, which has provided food relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filmmaker Jason Reitman told Vanity Fair, "The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling as though, All right, I need to be able to do something of value.”

“I just thought, can we remake an entire movie at home? And, I had seen that a fan-made ‘Star Wars’ had been done. I just started reaching out to actors I knew, saying, ‘Is this something you’d want to do?’ And, the response was kind of immediate and fast. It was like, ‘Oh -- that sounds like fun,’“ he added.

Several clips from the show were shared on Instagram on Saturday, featuring the actors playing their characters. Hilarious videos of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman have gone viral on the Internet.







To re-create the film, expensive sets and costumes are replaced by household props and backyards of the house. Instead of gowns, there are bathrobes and in place of horses, dogs come leaping and jumping. Take a look: