Watch Justin Bieber Sing Outside Buckingham Palace for Fiancée Hailey Baldwin

In a heartwarming gesture, Justin Bieber sang for his fiancée, supermodel Hailey Baldwin, outside London’s Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.A video of the pop star has been doing rounds on the web. In it, a hooded Bieber can be seen performing on his guitar acoustic versions of his 2016 hit song Cold Water and Tracy Chapman's 1988 Fast Car for excited fans and a happy Hailey.Watch the video here:The couple had flown to the UK capital for Hailey’s show in London Fashion Week. They were also seen doing some local sightseeing near the city’s famed London Eye.Speculations have been rife that the two have got secretly married ever since they were spotted at an NYC courthouse last week. Even Hailey’s uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, sort of confirmed their marriage at Tuesday’s Emmy Awards. "They just went off and got married," he told Access Justin and Hailey got got engaged in the Bahamas two months ago after he proposed to her. The 24-year-old Canadian singer took to Instagram on July 10 to share the happy news with the world. “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else,” he wrote.