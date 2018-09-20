Watch Justin Bieber Sing Outside Buckingham Palace for Fiancée Hailey Baldwin
Married or not, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are much in love and having a good time together. This video is latest proof.
Justin Bieber proposed marriage to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin in July this year. (Image: Instagram/Justin Bieber)
A video of the pop star has been doing rounds on the web. In it, a hooded Bieber can be seen performing on his guitar acoustic versions of his 2016 hit song Cold Water and Tracy Chapman's 1988 Fast Car for excited fans and a happy Hailey.
Watch the video here:
The couple had flown to the UK capital for Hailey’s show in London Fashion Week. They were also seen doing some local sightseeing near the city’s famed London Eye.
Speculations have been rife that the two have got secretly married ever since they were spotted at an NYC courthouse last week. Even Hailey’s uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, sort of confirmed their marriage at Tuesday’s Emmy Awards. "They just went off and got married," he told Access.
Justin and Hailey got got engaged in the Bahamas two months ago after he proposed to her. The 24-year-old Canadian singer took to Instagram on July 10 to share the happy news with the world. “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Athletes to Return to Competition as WADA Lifts Doping Ban
- Bigg Boss 12: Ghazal Singer Talat Aziz, Sonu Nigam Slam Anup Jalota's Trollers
- Bleeding Flyers Screamed and Cried But Jet Airways Crew 'Made No Apology or Announcement'
- Classy Pogba Steers Manchester United to 3-0 Win at Young Boys
- An Indian Player Tied the Shoe Lace of a Pakistani Player On-Field. This is Why We Love Cricket.