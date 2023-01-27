Kalidas Jayaram recently attended his cousin’s wedding along with his family and girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar. The video of the family attending the wedding is now making rounds on the internet. The video shared on Instagram opens with the entire family, including actor Jayaram, actress Parvathy Jayaram, Malavika Jayaram, Kalidas and Tarini posing with the newly wedded couple. The next clip shows the Poomaram actor and Tarini sitting and chatting. The video also shows short glimpses of the star family enjoying the event with friends.

Even Rang De Basanti fame Siddharth and Sinam actor Arun Vijay were also present at the wedding. But what caught the eagle-eyed fans were Kalidas introducing Tarani to veteran actor Dileep. They were captured having a conversation.

The video was shared by the photography team covering the wedding ceremony. “We were a part of the star-studded wedding. Congratulations to the new couple,” the caption of the post read.

For the day, Kalidas Jayaram looked dashing in a Maroon shirt and traditional Mundu Lungi dhoti. Tarini opted for an orange kanjivaram saree paired with a pink blouse and rounded her look with statement traditional gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Kalidas Jayaram has been roped in for Dhanush’s directorial Raayan along with Dushara Vijayan. The film also features Vishnu Vishal and SJ Suryah playing the lead roles.

According to ETimes, the film will go on floors in April. Raayan, if announced, will mark the Tamil star’s comeback as a director after a hiatus of 5 long years. Additionally, the yet-to-be-announced film will be Kalidas and Jayaram’s third collaboration. The duo has previously worked together in Pa Ranjith’s Natchathiram Nagargiradhu and Maari filmmaker Balaji Mohan’s untitled movie.

On the other hand, Tarini is the third runner-up of Miss Universe India 2021.

