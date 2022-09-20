Watch: Kamal Haasan Playing Drums At Vikram’s Victory Trip

Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his last big screen venture Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller recently completed an astonishing theatrical run of 100 days. To celebrate the film’s success, Kamal Haasan is touring Tamil Nadu and visiting theatres that are screening Vikram.

The legendary actor made headlines after a video of him playing the drums at one of his victory trips for Vikram did the rounds on social media. In the video, Kamal Haasan was seen having a blast playing Mridangam while the audience hooted and cheered for him. He was spotted in a white hooded jumper over black pants and matching black shoes at the event.

Top showsha video

A user has shared the actor’s video on Twitter and wrote, “At 67, his rhythm sense, passion, and love towards music are just brilliant! He has learned to play Mridangam for a few years during Salangai Oli. Massive respect to you Kamal sir.”

At 67, his rhythm sense, passion and love towards music is just brilliant! He has learnt to play Mridangam for a few years during Salangai Oli. Massive respect to you Kamal sir ❤️#KamalHaasan #Ulaganayagan #Percussions pic.twitter.com/Rup4GPaiuK — Sarvajit Krishna Mohan (@SarvajitKM) September 18, 2022

As Vikram completed 100 days in cinemas, an elated Kamal Haasan shared a voice note to express his thoughts about the milestone. He was heard saying, “With the support accorded by fans, Vikram has now touched the 100-day mark in theatres. I am very happy. In my heart, I hug each and every one of you who have been admiring me for generations. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who was responsible for Vikram’s victory. My wishes and love to younger brother Lokesh.”

Kamal Haasan played a RAW agent in Vikram. The film was inspired by his character in the 1989 film of the eponymous name. Alongside Haasan, its star cast also boasted of Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Gayathiri, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod and Jaffer Sadiq. Vikram’s music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander while it was produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. This Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial minted over a whopping Rs 450 crores globally, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of this year so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here