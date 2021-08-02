Watch: Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh Scare Away Fan on Road While Driving a Convertible Car

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh will be returning with the third season of The Kapil Sharma Show soon. But, their shenanigans have already begun. A video was recently shared by Kapil in which they are driving together in a convertible car as they scare away a female fan while singing the viral song Bachpan Ka Pyaar. Kapil is seen wearing a hoodie and Bharti sings the song as her character Laali.

Bharti turned the camera towards the woman, who ran away, and said, “Yeh hai jaaneman. Kahaan bhaag rahi ho? Ruko, ruko. Photo toh khichao (She is our sweetheart. Where are you running off to? Wait, at least click a picture).”

“Fun with fans,” the caption read, along with a heart emoji. Kapil and Bharti’s video is being loved by the netizens.

Last month, Kapil announced the return of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show with a promo, which also featured Bharti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. However, recurring cast member Sumona Chakravarti was missing from the clip and speculations are rife that she won’t be featuring in this season.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air earlier this year in mid-February as Kapil wanted to take a break to spend some time with his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and newborn son Trishaan.

