Watch: Kapil Sharma Celebrates His Birthday With Famous B-Town Villains

Comedian Kapil Sharma turned a year older today, on 2nd April. Kapil celebrated his birthday on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show recently with famous villains of Billywood. A promo of the upcoming episode, which will be aired this weekend, shows Kapil celebrating his birthday with Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Rishi, Yashpal Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh, all notorious onscreen bad boys of Bollywood who graced the Kapil Sharma Show as guests.

In the recent promo of the episode shared on the Sony TV’s official Instagram page, Kapil is seen cutting the cake on the sets with the guests. Kapil also fed slices of cake to the guests.

“Dharam patni ka toh pata tha, par tumhari wajah se aaj garam patni ke baare mein bhi pata chala Sapna! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par,” the caption of the post read.

The caption talks about Sapna, played by actor Krushna Abhishek in the show, who will be seen dressed as a bride. As seen in the promo, Sapna says that Mukesh Rishi is her husband. Jokingly, she calls herself garam patni of Mukesh Rishi, to which Kapil reacts saying, “its dharam patni and not garam patni”. Sapna responds saying, “Mereko bukhar aela hai na.

In the promo video, Kapil and Krishna are seen having a lot of fun with the guest. Kapil and Krushna will be seen entertaining the guests and the audiences with their funny banters.

Prior to hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil was also the host of shows like Family Time With Kapil and Comedy Nights With Kapil. He has appeared in several Hindi films.

On the work front, Kapil has a few projects in the pipeline. Kapil Sharma married longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in 2018 and the couple has two children— son Trishaan and daughter Anayra.

