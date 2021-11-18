Watch: Kapil Sharma Happy with Kartik Aaryan 'Snatching' Akshay Kumar's Film Bhool Bhulaiyaa

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the star cast of Dhamaka will be seen indulging in some hilarious conversation with the show host. Actors Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, and Amruta Subhash who star in the upcoming Netflix thriller7 will be the guests for this weekend’s episode. A promo of the episode was shared on social media on Wednesday.

The footage from the episode showed Kapil interacting with Kartik. The comedian pointed out how Kartik has been following his career moves and has been doing work similar to his own. After mentioning the similarity in their professional choices, Kapil asked Kartik, “Kya aapne soch rakha hai ki aap sirf top celebrities ko hi follow karenge? (Have you decided that you will only follow top celebrities?)”

Read: Akshay Kumar to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood Actors Replaced in Upcoming Sequels

Kapil was then praising Kartik, as he told him that he was very happy from the bottom of his heart. Explaining the reason for his happiness, Kapil said that he had once done a commercial for a brand which was later done by actor Akshay Kumar. The comedian then took a jibe at Akshay and said, “you know how he has done a 3-year degree course on snatching people’s work. Ye (Kartik) pehla banda hai jinhone Akshay Kumar ki film cheen li. (He is the first man who has snatched the work from Akshay).”

Kartik was seen hiding his face as he laughed at the joke made on Akshay. Replying to Kapil’s joke, Kartik said "main toh unn bando ko dhoondh raha hun jo mere producers ko bol rahe hain ki 100-50 kam le lo lekin Kartik ki film hame de do. (I am looking for those people who are telling my producers to pay them less money but give them the films which are being done by me)."

Read: I Feel Lucky: Kartik Aaryan on Working with National Award Winning Filmmakers | Exclusive

It should be noted that Kapil was pointing to the fact that Kartik will be seen in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa which came out in 2007. The first movie had Akshay in the lead role.

Kartik’s upcoming film Dhamaka will stream on Netflix from November 19. The movie stars Kartik as a news anchor who is put under an intense and dangerous situation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.