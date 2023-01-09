Watch: Karan Johar Still Trying To Reach Lenskart's Peyush Bansal; It's Hilarious

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for his love for high-end brands. From his funky jackets in his closet to stylish glasses matched with his outfits, he goes all out for his fashion statements. He has now fallen in love with a pair of glasses but is worried as it is too cheap for his taste. The filmmaker shared a hilarious video on social media platforms featuring Lenskart co-founder and one of the Sharks from Shark Tank India Peyush Bansal.

The video shows Karan sitting outside a beautiful café during one of his vacations abroad. He makes a call to Peyush, who is sleeping at his home in India. As Peyush picks up the call, Karan immediately hailed the designs and expressed his love for a pair he spotted on the website. He then confirmed if the glasses’ price at “999” was in dollars. Peyush corrected him that it was not in dollars but in Indian rupees.

Hearing this, Karan said, “I can’t be seen wearing glasses under 1 lakh.” The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil asked Peyush to charge him Rs 90,000 for the glasses and then tried to bring the price down to Rs 80,000 to convince Peyush, but the latter hung up the call.

“Peyush Bansal, still trying to reach you,” Karan wrote in the caption of the Instagram Reel.

Fans and friends from the industry have loved the well-executed ad campaign. Shilpa Shetty commented, “hahaha.” Director Guneet Monga said, “So good.” Dharma Production CEO Apoorva Mehta wrote, “It’s such a nice ad.” One of his fans commented, “After such a long time, finally a good content ad!”

The banter continues on Instagram stories as Peyush shared the video on his account and wrote, “Karan Johar, have has managed to find a good style for 3,000. Will it work?” Karan asked, “Dallars?” Peyush responded by dropping, “Hahahaha.” He then asked the filmmaker, “Karan Johar don’t you have a party to go to soon? What expensive glasses are you planning on wearing?” Amused by the question, Karan responded, “I do! How do you know? Are you stalking me?”

Johar is donning his director’s hat after a hiatus. His upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit the cinemas in April, this year. The film features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt among others in prominent roles.

