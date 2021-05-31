Watch: Karanvir Bohra’s Little ‘Moral Police’ Stops Him From Kissing Wife Teejay Sidhu

TV actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are blessed with three baby girls, Vienna, Raya, and Gia. Karanvir is a complete family man, and his Instagram profile speaks for it. His account is flooded with pictures and videos of his children and wife spending quality time together.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video with wife and daughter. The video, which was shot inside a car in the parking lot, showcases Teejay and Bohra along with one of their daughters. The clip shows Bohra attempting to kiss his wife but is stopped by his daughter. In the caption, Bohra asked whether it happens with all dads. He further wrote, “Deprived of kissing your own wife….as #moralpolice is always watching.”

In the video, Teejay is seen seated in the driver's seat, while Bohra is there right next to her. Looking at his wife, he complimented her and called her “beautiful.” Right after that, the couple came close to share a kiss but their daughter interfered and started hitting him with a toy from the backseat. Bohra referred to the little one as “moral police” in the video. The actor again attempted to kiss and once again was stopped. He further asks his daughter why he cannot kiss her mother.

Fans showered their love on the adorable video in the comment section. One of the fans referring to childhood days as ‘innocent days,’ wrote that as a child, he remembers moral policing. Several fans agreed with the actor and said that they too have experienced the same.

Earlier in the day, Bohra posted a sun-kissed picture of his three daughters. In the caption of his Instagram post, the actor expressed that he feels so blessed to be a father.

Celebrities like Barkha Sengupta, Ashmit Patel, and Anita Hassanandani adored the picture and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here