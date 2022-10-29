Watch: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are Music Teachers in This Funny Commercial

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have impressed their fans and cine audience in general with their on-screen chemistry in films like LOC: Kargil, Tashan etc. And while the duo hasn’t done a film together in a while, the audience got a glimpse of their adorable chemistry in a new ad commercial.

In this commercial, Kareena is playing Sitar, while Saif is seen fiddling with his mobile and playing Tabla. Suddenly, Kareena is disturbed by Saif, who addresses her as Manju ji and asks where he could watch the web series Asur. Kareena is about to reply but their students answer this question via a humorous song. These students also list other shows that can be watched along with Asur.

The commercial ends with Kareena speaking, “Murli ji, ye to bachcha bachcha janta hai, ab to puchna band kar dijiye”. Kareena has shared this ad on Instagram and wrote in caption, “Itna binge-watching ke baad bhi… he asks questions like this”

“Ab toh baccha baccha janta hai ki Tata Play Binge app par aapko milega 14+ apps ka content in one app!

Murli sir just downloaded the app, have you? @tataplaybingeofficial #Ad

The quirky theme behind this commercial was loved by viewers. Jewellery Designer Saba Pataudi commented, “SO cute!”. Fitness trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria was also left in splits. Others laughed as well and appreciated the ad.



Apart from this commercial, Kareena recently essayed the role of female lead opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan. She will also portray key roles in films The Devotion of Suspect X, The Buckingham Murders, an untitled Rajesh Krishnan project and Takht.

Meanwhile, Saif impressed the audience with his acting chops in the film Vikram Vedha. He will essay important characters in the movies Adipurush and Go Goa Gone’s sequel. Om Raut has directed Adipurush. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have helmed Go Goa Gone’s sequel.

