Watch: Kareena Kapoor Gets Stranded Outside Manish Malhotra's Place, Asks 'Bell Kaha Hain?'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stepped out to visit designer Manish Malhotra, who hosted a small gathering at his place. Her sister Karisma Kapoor, and best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were also a part of the gathering.

Now, a video has surfaced from this gathering, where Bebo can be seen stranded outside Malhotra’s house. In the video, the actress can be seen struggling to go inside his house and asked the paparazzi where his doorbell was. A pap helped her and even rung the bell on her behalf. The video also showed Malaika and Amrita going to Malhotra’s place.

The gang, who got together for lunch took to Instagram to share pictures from their meeting. Malhotra shared a group picture and captioned it, “#athome #lunch with the fabulous girls."

Kareena, Malaika and Amrita also shared pictures on their Instagram stories. They thanked the designer for being the ‘sweetest host.’

Meanwhile, recently Kareena recently made headlines after she penned a vulnerable post on International Yoga Day. She revealed that the birth of her second child exhausted her and she is gaining back her strength with the help of Yoga.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. The couple who got married in 2012 had welcomed son Taimur in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

