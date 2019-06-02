Take the pledge to vote

Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan Set the Floor on Fire in Dance India Dance BTS Video

Dance choreographer Bosco Martis shared a BTS video from his upcoming show 'Dance India Dance- Battle of The Champions' that has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Raftaar dancing alongside him. Check it out.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Image of Bosco Martis, Kareena Kapoor and Raftaar, courtesy of Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan is making her TV debut as a celebrity judge for the reality show Dance India Dance's seventh season titled Battle of The Champions. The Veere Di Wedding actress will be seen in the show alongside dance choreographer Bosco Matis and rapper Raftaar, set to air from July.

In the lead up to the show's release the crew was busy shooting promotional videos, which have now dropped, with the judges. A special moment from the time of the shoot was recently shared by Bosco on social media. The small BTS clip has Kareena dancing the middle of Bosco and Raftaar as she steals the show with her perfect moves and graceful charm.

Donning in a full-sleeves, white sequined dress, Kareena nailed it as she swayed in style. See video here:



On the movies front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2018's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Next in line is her next film Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has a role in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.

Follow @News18Movies for more
