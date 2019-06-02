Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan Set the Floor on Fire in Dance India Dance BTS Video

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan Set the Floor on Fire in Dance India Dance BTS Video
Dance choreographer Bosco Martis shared a BTS video from his upcoming show 'Dance India Dance- Battle of The Champions' that has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Raftaar dancing alongside him. Check it out.
Image of Bosco Martis, Kareena Kapoor and Raftaar, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
Kareena Kapoor Khan is making her TV debut as a celebrity judge for the reality show Dance India Dance's seventh season titled Battle of The Champions. The Veere Di Wedding actress will be seen in the show alongside dance choreographer Bosco Matis and rapper Raftaar, set to air from July.
In the lead up to the show's release the crew was busy shooting promotional videos, which have now dropped, with the judges. A special moment from the time of the shoot was recently shared by Bosco on social media. The small BTS clip has Kareena dancing the middle of Bosco and Raftaar as she steals the show with her perfect moves and graceful charm.
Donning in a full-sleeves, white sequined dress, Kareena nailed it as she swayed in style. See video here:
On the movies front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2018's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Next in line is her next film Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has a role in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In the lead up to the show's release the crew was busy shooting promotional videos, which have now dropped, with the judges. A special moment from the time of the shoot was recently shared by Bosco on social media. The small BTS clip has Kareena dancing the middle of Bosco and Raftaar as she steals the show with her perfect moves and graceful charm.
Donning in a full-sleeves, white sequined dress, Kareena nailed it as she swayed in style. See video here:
View this post on Instagram
SATAK WALA ATTACK PERFORMANCE !#boscolesliemartis #director #choreographer #blmdancestudios #judge#internationaljudge #judgeondid #bollywood #instamoment #lifeatbcdc #behindthescenes #DanceKaJungistaan #DanceIndiaDanceBattleoftheChampions #DanceIndiaDance #Superstar #Season7 #kareenakapoor @raftaarmusic
On the movies front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2018's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Next in line is her next film Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has a role in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor & More Stun at the Star-studded GQ Best Dressed Awards
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- Scantily-Dressed Woman Invades Pitch During Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League Final
- This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results