Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows Her Various Moods on Desert Vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Rajasthan with her family and took to social media to share her various moods on desert vacay. In a series of selfies posted on social media via a video, Kareena can be clicking her candid moments. In these pictures Kareena wears a floral kaftan and flaunts the tan she has acquired in the sun. This happens to her second vacation with the two kids and husband Saif Ali Khan since August.

Earlier in the day, Kareena took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cute picture of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, sitting by the swimming pool in shorts. “Checking out everybody s Halloween looks 😎😎whilst chilling by the pool…#Halloween2021#desert vibe#My Son (sic)," the actress wrote alongside the picture. The image of cutie Taimur got many likes on social media.

Before this, Kareena had posted a selfie in sportswear on Twitter. It shows her doing workouts and carries the caption ‘Desert Run’. After this she posted an adorable picture of her younger son, Jeh, doing what looks like the yogic ‘mountain pose’ (‘tadasana’), also knowns as the ‘pike position’.

Her posterior-view picture of a playful eight-month-old Jeh, who was some time back the target of vicious trolling, is captioned: “Downward Dog [emojis showing appreciation] Yoga runs in the family you see [emojis] #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta [heart emoji]." Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, reacted lovingly with the words: “Our ‘jaan’ (life)."

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. She has also reportedly signed a thriller with Sujoy Ghosh.

(With IANS inputs)

