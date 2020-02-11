Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Lookalike is Breaking the Internet With Her TikTok Videos

A lookalike of Kareena Kapoor Khan has created quite a buzz on TikTok. The lookalike of Bebo goes by the name Shanaya Sachdeva on the video-sharing website. From her facial expressions to features, Shanaya excels in imitating Kareena and a host of videos on TikTok is proof of the same.

In most of her videos, Shanaya is seen lip-syncing songs and dialogues filmed on Kareena. Check out her TikTok videos on this link: @shanayasachdeva

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the silver screen alongside Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz.

Her next movie is Angrezi Medium, a spin-off of the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium. In the upcoming movie, Kareena will be sharing the screen space with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

Bebo is presently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of American drama Forrest Gump. The movie also stars Aamir Khan and Vijay Sethupati, among others. The Advait Chandan-directorial is slated for a Christmas 2020 release.

