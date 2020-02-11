Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Lookalike is Breaking the Internet With Her TikTok Videos
She has posted a number of videos where she is seen imitating Kareena, a few of them show her lip-syncing the actress' famous dialogues.
credits - Shanaya Sachdeva TikTok
A lookalike of Kareena Kapoor Khan has created quite a buzz on TikTok. The lookalike of Bebo goes by the name Shanaya Sachdeva on the video-sharing website. From her facial expressions to features, Shanaya excels in imitating Kareena and a host of videos on TikTok is proof of the same.
In most of her videos, Shanaya is seen lip-syncing songs and dialogues filmed on Kareena. Check out her TikTok videos on this link: @shanayasachdeva
Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the silver screen alongside Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz.
Her next movie is Angrezi Medium, a spin-off of the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium. In the upcoming movie, Kareena will be sharing the screen space with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.
Bebo is presently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of American drama Forrest Gump. The movie also stars Aamir Khan and Vijay Sethupati, among others. The Advait Chandan-directorial is slated for a Christmas 2020 release.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics
- Yashwant Sinha 'Congratulates' His 'Ex' BJP for 'Sterling' Performance in Delhi Polls
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 Laptop to Finally Launch in India: Price, Specs And More
- Coronavirus Outbreak Could See China's Smartphone Sales Reduce by 50% in Q1