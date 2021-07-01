Watch: Karisma Kapoor Expresses Gratitude for 30 Years in Bollywood With a Flashback Video

Actress Karisma Kapoor on Thursday shared a retrospective of her 30 years in Bollywood, with a flashback video clip of her hit songs on Instagram. “Replaying the memories with a dose of the 90’s #thirtyyearsofgratitude #90sjam," she wrote as the caption with the clip.

The video clip features a mash-up of Karisma Kapoor’s popular song tracks from the films of the nineties and 2000s such as Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Zubeidaa, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Raja Babu and Andaz Apna Apna among others.

Karisma’s debut film Prem Qaidi released on June 21, 1991. The film was directed by K. Murali Mohan Rao and co-starred Harish. The actress was last seen on screen in her debut wen series Mentalhood, which released last year.

Minutes after her Instagram post, comments started pouring in from her industry friends and fans. Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor wrote “Fashion icon".

Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor commented with heart emojis.

Her fans went crazy and flooded her Instagram page with comments like “You were just fabulous. Loved watching all your movies. U should come back again."

“Such a phenomenal actress! Miss you on the silver screen," wrote a fan.

