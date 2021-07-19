Watch: Kartik Aaryan Drops Slo-Mo Video, Fans Impressed With His Hairdo

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram profile is proof that the actor has an unmatchable fashion sense and style that can make any fan go gaga over him. Recently, he shared a reel on the photo-sharing app from his photo-op with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani where he can be seen donning the ‘bad boy’ image. In the clip, he can be seen wearing an oversized jacket. His messy hair, black painted nails and tattoo completed his look.

In the background, he choose the song Nate Growing Up sung by Labrinth, and captioned it as, “Euphoria |🖤|"

His reel received a lot of love and attention from netizens, who took to the comment section to let the actor know of the same. One user, who seemed to be awestruck with his hairstyle, wrote, “What is the raaaZ of the #zulfein". Another user dropped several fire emojis in the comment section.

A couple of days back, he had shared his complete look on Instagram.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be playing the lead role in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka. He’ll also appear in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In this film, he will share the screen with Kiara Advani and Tabu. His latest announcement is Satyanarayana Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans. But it has been confirmed that the title will be changed. He is also doing a Telugu remake and a Hansal Mehta film.

