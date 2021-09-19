Watch: Kartik Aaryan Loses Way in Panchgani, Policemen Choose to Take Selfies

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting in Panchgani for his upcoming movie Freddy, took a wrong turn and lost his way. In a video which is doing rounds on social media, the actor can be seen in his car, clueless about where to go. Someone behind the camera asked him where he’s headed and Kartik said that he was supposed to take the last right.

Kartik then spotted a few policemen approaching his car. However, instead of asking the actor what was wrong, the policemen clicked a few selfies with him. Kartik posed for the selfie with a smile but the cop asked him to take his sunglasses off.

Apart from Freddy, he has also resumed the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The shooting for the film first began last year in Lucknow but was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast and crew reunited again after one year in March 2021, but the filming was disrupted after Kartik contracted the coronavirus, and then later due to the lockdown in the Covid-19 second wave.

He also has Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Sameer Vidwans’s Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India in the pipeline.

