Watch: Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh Enjoying Street Food At Juhu Are Friendship Goals

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh share a great bond. The duo has worked together in Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Recently, they were spotted at Juhu enjoying some delicious street food. The video of the two actors having lip-smacking food was shared by Viral Bhayani.

In the video, the vendor is leaving no stone unturned to make the actors’ experience special at his shop. He is seen ordering his staff to bring a table for both actors. At this point, Kartik intervenes and requests the vendor that there is no need for it.

As Kartik and Sunny prepared to eat, they were surrounded by a lot of fans requesting their pictures. After obliging some fans for pictures, Kartik thanked all of them and started walking out of the stall. At this point, too, fans were seen requesting him for pictures.

The video was shared on Sunday and has garnered more than 4 Lakh views. Alongside the video, Viral Bhayani wrote that Kartik was enjoying some street food in Juhu. He further asked the online community if Kartik and Sunny were celebrating Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s massive success.

The video left Kartik and Sunny’s fans delighted. There were some who even raised concerns about the actor’s privacy. “Why can’t people let Kartik and Sunny eat in peace?” asked a fan, others praised the down-to-earth attitude shown by Kartik.

Apart from this humble attitude, what impresses fans is Kartik’s acting. Kartik will be impressing fans with his acting in films like Freddy, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Shehzada next. Freddy is currently in the production stage. Shehzada is expected to release on November 4. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is expected to release this year.

On the other hand, Sunny Singh is busy with much-anticipated film Adipurush. Adipurush is expected to release on January 12 next year.

