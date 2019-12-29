Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Watch Kasauti Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Turn Gun Toting Gangster in New Web Series

TV heartthrob Parth Samthaan is shedding his romantic hero image to play a bad boy in this gangster drama.

IANS

Updated:December 29, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch Kasauti Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Turn Gun Toting Gangster in New Web Series
Image: Instagram

Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has been roped in to play a gangster in the show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The actor will be making his web series debut with the show.

"I am extremely excited about this new project as it is my first full-fledged web venture with ALTBalaji. It's a gangster-based show from the '90s and my character is inspired by a true story," Parth said.

"I have been known for playing the perfect hero kind on television which has received immense love from my fans and audiences. With this show, I am venturing into a completely new territory and viewers will get to see me in a completely different avatar. The character has its own machismo, attitude, glamour and style from the '90s, far from the usual stuff," he added.

The actor shared a black and white teaser from the series, which showed him smoking and shooting with gangster swag complete with coiffed hair and cowboy hats.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu chronicles underworld don Nawab's rise from 1980s to 1990s. The series will trace the world of the hero as he travels from the gun bazaars to the bylanes of Jogeshwari, counterfeit DVD rackets, to smuggling, extortion, killings and shootouts; from the glamour of Bollywood and Bangkok to the reality of surviving jail and the slums of Mumbai.

"I believe gangster-based shows are consumed and liked by all kinds of audiences and appreciated by the viewers nowadays. Moreover, as I have been labelled as an actor with more female following, I think with this show I will be able to break that notion. Men and boys would equally love this show as it's an action-packed drama with an incredible adventure. I am really looking forward to it," said Parth.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram