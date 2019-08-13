Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes Do the Backflip Like a Boss in New Video
Erica was recently seen with her Kasautii co-star Parth Samthaan on Nach Baliye 9. They danced to Mere Naam Tu, a romantic ballad from Shah Rukh Khan's last release Zero.
Image: Instagram/Erica Fernandes
One of the most popular faces on television right now, Erica Fernandes took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable video of her doing the backflip.
In the video, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor, dressed in maroon leather pants, white top, black socks and sporting a pony tail, is doing the back flip on a trampoline in children’s play area. Though she doesn’t get the flip right in the first attempt, Erica nails it subsequently.
“Never stop trying. Never stop believing. never give up. Your day will come. Captured by - @amber.hnaqvi #goodkarma #blessings #goodlife#positivequotes #positiveenergy#happiness,” she captioned the video.
Erica was recently seen with her Kasautii co-star Parth Samthaan on Nach Baliye 9. Much to the delight of their fans, the two danced to Mere Naam Tu, a romantic ballad from Shah Rukh Khan's last release Zero.
Both Erica and Parth currently feature in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor's popular show, in which Erica plays the lead role of the naive and innocent Prerna Sharma. Meanwhile, Parth essays role of the rich Bengali businessman Anurag Basu.
The show also features Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj. Kasautii’s cast and crew were recently in Switzerland to shoot a couple of episodes. On the show, Prerna has married Mr. Bajaj, leaving behind a heartbroken Anurag.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Speaks Out in Case Against Abhinav Kohli
- Goth Look to Pastels Dresses, Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Slays in New Pics From Photoshoot
- Reliance Jio Fiber: Roll-Out in September, Prices Start Rs 700 And Free 4K TV With Annual Plans
- After Rahul Bose, Twitter User Reveals Mumbai Hotel Charged Him Rs 1700 for Two Boiled Eggs
- India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer Best for No. 4 and Rishabh Pant Should be at 5: Gavaskar