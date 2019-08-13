Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes Do the Backflip Like a Boss in New Video

Erica was recently seen with her Kasautii co-star Parth Samthaan on Nach Baliye 9. They danced to Mere Naam Tu, a romantic ballad from Shah Rukh Khan's last release Zero.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
Watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes Do the Backflip Like a Boss in New Video
Image: Instagram/Erica Fernandes
One of the most popular faces on television right now, Erica Fernandes took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable video of her doing the backflip.

In the video, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor, dressed in maroon leather pants, white top, black socks and sporting a pony tail, is doing the back flip on a trampoline in children’s play area. Though she doesn’t get the flip right in the first attempt, Erica nails it subsequently.

“Never stop trying. Never stop believing. never give up. Your day will come. Captured by - @amber.hnaqvi #goodkarma #blessings #goodlife#positivequotes #positiveenergy#happiness,” she captioned the video.

Erica was recently seen with her Kasautii co-star Parth Samthaan on Nach Baliye 9. Much to the delight of their fans, the two danced to Mere Naam Tu, a romantic ballad from Shah Rukh Khan's last release Zero.

Both Erica and Parth currently feature in the reboot of Ekta Kapoor's popular show, in which Erica plays the lead role of the naive and innocent Prerna Sharma. Meanwhile, Parth essays role of the rich Bengali businessman Anurag Basu.

The show also features Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj. Kasautii’s cast and crew were recently in Switzerland to shoot a couple of episodes. On the show, Prerna has married Mr. Bajaj, leaving behind a heartbroken Anurag.

