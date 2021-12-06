Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Actress and Family Set to Leave for Destination Wedding in Rajasthan

Katrina Kaif is all set to marry Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan on Dec 9. The wedding festivities will begin from Dec 7 onwards with a sangeet, mehendi and finally the main marriage rituals. Meanwhile, Katrina and family are preparing to leave from Mumbai for Rajasthan on Monday to reach at the venue ahead of the big day.

A video from outside Katrina’s residence showed her luggage and that of her family being loaded onto cars.

Meanwhile, Katrina, her mother and her siblings also arrived at Vicky’s residence on Sunday evening for a get together. Katrina wore a white shimmery saree as she walked gracefully amid the flashing cameras trying to catch her radiant smile.

Preparations for the much-hyped marriage between Bollywood stars Vicky and Katrina have begun at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. People are expected to carry their Covid vaccination report upon arrival. Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6, and depart on December 11.

The wedding preparations have been entrusted to six different vendors, who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests. A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

(With IANS inputs)

