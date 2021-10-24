Watch: Katrina Kaif Shares Fun Moments with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty to Kickstart Sooryavanshi Promotions

After one-and-a-half-years of wait, anticipated cop film Sooryavanshi is all set to release in cinema halls on Diwali. It will clash with Hollywood biggie Eternals and with these two big budget projects releasing amid Covid scare, hopes are high that some much-needed boost to arm will be given to theatre business.

Sooryavanshi has also started promotions with the cast and director. Katrina Kaif shared a fun video of Akshay resting in Rohit’s lap as they wait to arrive at an event to promote their action film. Katrina also pokes fun at Akshay for waking up at 5 am saying if he will wake up so early. he is bound to be tired b daytime. Akshay and Rohit catch in on the fun and run away before slipping and falling down. It also teases the fun that Sooryavanshi has in store for the viewers.

Recently, Aila Re Ailaa sog from the movie featuring Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn with Akshay has also released. It shows the three of them in police uniforms dancing to the peppy number. The track undergoes chord changes twice during its course to make way for theme tracks of Simmba and Singham as Ranveer and Ajay make dramatic entries. The song soon turns into a full blown extravaganza as it brings together the three men from Rohit’s cop universe; Akshay who plays the lead in Sooryavanshi along with Ajay and Ranveer, both of whom have extended cameo appearances in the film.

Sooryavanshi has been running into troubled waters for quite some time with regards to its release. The film which was supposed to release almost two years back is now finally set to take over theatres and invigorate our cinemas by bringing in a colossal chunk of the audience.

(With IANS inputs)

