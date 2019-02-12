English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch Katrina Kaif's Hilarious Reaction on Everyone Getting Married in Bollywood
Katrina Kaif's reaction to everyone getting married in Bollywood will leave you in splits. Watch here:
Image: Instagram/Katrina Kaif
With Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Kapil Sharma among other popular names in the industry getting hitched in the same year, 2018 can be rightly called the wedding year of Bollywood.
2019 has also started on the same note with names like Prateik Babbar and Soundarya Rajinikanth exchanging vows with their beaus and many others are expected to follow the trail. Meanwhile, where everyone is rejoicing at weddings, Katrina Kaif has a different take to it. In a recent video shared by Filmfare, when asked about the weddings in Bollywood she says, " I am like everyone's getting married, wait... don't leave me behind."
Watch her funny reaction here:
On the professional front, Katrina last two films Thugs of Hindostan and Zero tanked at the box office following the actress said that she will be more careful with her choice of roles from now on.
“If I repeat any more (performances) from here then I would be doing a great disservice to myself. I need to now make sure that I am only connecting with the films and characters that will challenge and inspire me to bring a new aspect out,” she told Firstpost.
"For me, this is now the point where I am probably trying to deviate, slightly evolve and enter different spaces because I need that for me as a performer. I need that for my growth and I need that to keep challenging me, and keep my interest and passion alive in my work,” she added.
Katrina will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s Bharat, which is slated for Eid release this year. The film also stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in central roles.
