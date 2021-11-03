Watch: Keanu Reeves Lifts Heavy Equipment on Set of John Wick 4 in Full Costume

Easily one of the most likable Hollywood stars, Keanu Reeves has been winning hearts for his remarkable gesture on John Wick Chapter 4 sets. One of the most accomplished actors, his colleagues from the industry always talk about what a peach of a guy he is. His good deeds keep stacking up and here is the latest one. While filming for his upcoming installment in the John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves was caught on camera helping out members of the production unit. Reeves was seen aiding the crew by moving equipment on the sets.

An onlooker captured Reeves helping out haul some equipment. All of it while he was dressed in his signature John Wick attire. Somewhere in between, a member seemingly offered him a hand but Reeves went along all the way up an outdoor flight of stairs.

Keanu Reeves helping the John Wick 4 production crew move equipment. Bless 👏 this 👏man 👏. pic.twitter.com/1SxKmPPve9— SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) October 28, 2021

This isn’t the only time his closeness with the John Wick crew was witnessed. Last week, Reeves prssented the entire Chapter 4 stunt team Rolex watches as an early wrap gift.

He bought and customized Rolex Submariners for every one of them. The case back of each watch was engraved with the receiver's name.

John Wick: Chapter 4 went on floors in June this year. The next entry in the John Wick saga will pick up immediately where the third movie left off. Currently in production, John Wick: Chapter 4’s release date is planned for next year. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film will arrive in theaters on May 27.

John Wick 5 is also in development and is likely to commence filming in 2022. Keanu’s most anticipated film The Matrix Resurrections is set for Christmas release.

