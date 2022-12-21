Watch: Keerthy Suresh Reveals Her Secret To ‘Keep All The Tensions Away’

Keerthy Suresh has successfully carved a niche for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She was also recognised under the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2021. The Sarkar star began her career as a child actress. She then made her debut in the lead role in the 2013 film Geethaanjali. Since her first film, the actress has etched a special place in the hearts of fans and cultivated a massive following on social media.

Keerthy often shares details of her personal and professional life with her followers on social media to stay connected with them. Recently, she revealed her secret to “keep all the tensions away” on Instagram. And her secret to a tension-free life is – Yoga. On Tuesday, December 20, the 30-year-old shared a time-lapse video of herself performing various yoga asanas on the balcony of her house.

Along with sharing the workout clip on Instagram, she wrote, “Adding a bit of yoga to the day to keep all the tensions away. #Yoga #YogaLove.”

Check out Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Upon watching the video, her fans flooded the comments box with red heart and fire emojis.

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh will soon be seen in the upcoming drama Dasara, written and directed by Srikanth Odella. The film is set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal reserves near Godavarikhani in Ramagundam, Telangana. Besides her, the film stars Nani in the lead role, and it is set to hit theatres on March 30.

Keerthy also has the Telugu masala action film Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, in the pipeline. The film, starring Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah, is an official Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Apart from Bhola Shankar, she is also a part of Mari Selvaraj’s Tamil political thriller film Maamannan, which is headlined by Udhayanidhi Stalin and Fahadh Faasil.

Read all the Latest Movies News here