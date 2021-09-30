Watch: Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan Show a Glimpse of Their Rocking Chemistry in Trend Video

Kiara Adani and Varun Dhawan are all set to feature together for the first time in upcoming comedy film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, from director Raj Mehta. In a video shared on social media recently, they can be seen dancing for a reels video on Diljit Dosanjh track Lover as they show a glimpse of their cool chemistry.

Varun and Kiara dance inside a vanity van seemingly as they get time ahead of shoot. Varun and Kiara can be seen having fun times off set even as fans wait for them to feature together in the upcoming film in which they play husband and wife. Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Maniesh Paul and Anil Kapoor are also in the movie which has been shooting in Chandigarh previously. Varun and Kiara can be seen wearing comfy clothes as they impress us with this video.

Varun has also wrapped up shooting of upcoming movie Bhediya with Kriti Sanon earlier this year. It is ahorror comedy from Stree director Amar Kaushik. It was shot in Arunachal Pradesh inside a bio bubble.

Kiara was last seen in Amazon Prime release Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The movie got positive reviews from the fans and is based on the real life and sacrifice of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara also grabbed attention with her role as Captain Batra’s love interest Dimple Cheema and was appreciated for delivering a nuanced performance even though she had a brief role in the movie.

