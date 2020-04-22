MOVIES

Watch: Kiara Advani’s Childhood Dance Video Wins Hearts On Internet

Kiara Advani shared a funny throwback video of her doing Bharatnatyam dance in a ballet dress.

Actor Kiara Advani, who has been sharing a lot of throwback photos and video of late, has graced her fans with yet another adorable clip from her childhood days.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of her younger self dancing in a ballerina dress. The video has most likely been recorded by her mother.

In the background audio, one can hear her mother laugh and say, “Bharatnatyam in a ballerina dress. In a Ballerina dress you have to dance like a ballet dancer.”

Towards the end of the video, her mother can also be heard saying “Love You”.

Captioning the post, which has crossed 5 lakh 96 thousand views, she wrote, “When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead #thewonderyears"








When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but I chose Bollywood instead‍♀️ #thewonderyears ‍♀️


Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, “That’s a heady mix of class and mass” while ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra said, “Kiara the talent was there since childhood”.

The actor was last seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Good

Newwz. She will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 alongside Kartik Aryan. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars other noted actors like Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav among others.

