Watch: Kiara Advani's Little Fan Re-enacts Emotional 'Shershaah' Scene

Three weeks after its release, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah' is still being talked about all over the internet. It has been receiving a positive response from film critics and cinema lovers. The biopic made on the war hero Captain Vikram Batra PVC has managed to touch the hearts of the masses. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the movie attempts to highlight some crucial moments from the late army man’s life. The movie throws light on Vikram Batra’s life right from wanting to join the army, falling in love with his fiancé Dimple Cheema, his role in the Kargil war, and his sacrifice for the country.

The last few minutes of the movie showing the funeral scene of Vikram Batra has left everyone teary-eyed. Now, a video made by an adorable fan of Kiara has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, a fan has managed to copy emotions shown by Kiara while playing the character of Dimple Cheema in the film.

In an attempt to perfectly recreate the funeral scene, a little girl wore the same outfit that Kiara donned in the film. Kiara Khanna, the little girl enacting the entire scene and won the hearts of viewers just like. Just like Good Newwz’ actress did in ‘Shershaah’, the young social media influencer nailed while enacting the emotional scene.

Khanna has also recreated another look of Kiara Advani from ‘Shershaah’. In a video, she was seen recreating the song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from the film while sporting the same outfit that the actress donned in the film.

In the comment section, the little girl was praised by Instagram users for her facial emotions.

Produced jointly by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos since August 12.

Apart from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the film features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Pranay Pachauri, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

