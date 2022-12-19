Watch: Kili Paul Dancing To Ayushmann Khurrana’s Jehda Nasha Is Plain Adorable

Kili Paul, a content creator from Tanzania, is well known for his love for Bollywood songs and hilarious lip-sync videos to some trending songs on TikTok and Instagram. He often shares amazing videos and those are a treat for internet users. Recently, Kili shared another amazing video on Instagram, shaking his leg to Ayushmann Khurrana’s newest groovy track Jehda Nasha from his recently released film An Action Hero.

Kili can be seen dancing in front of his house, while Neema can be seen standing behind him enjoying the track. The social media influence aced the hook step of the upbeat track. He perfectly lip-synced the lyrics. While he recorded the video, it looked like it was raining but that didn’t stop him from dancing to the song.

“Jehda Nasha,” with a fire emoji, he wrote in the caption of the Instagram Reel.

The photo and video-sharing users have been appreciating Kili and flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis. Even songwriter A and singer Amar Jalal praised the influencer and commented, “Amazing.” One of them wrote, “Just awesome and your expression and dance is just mind-blowing.” Another person said, “amazing.” One more user asked, “is it raining.”

Here take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Jehda Nasha is the groovy track from An Action Hero. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana, along with Nora Fatehi. The song has been voiced by Amar Jalal, IP Singh, Yohani, and Harjot Kaur. It has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

This is not the first time Kili has stolen the hearts of social media users with his amazing performance. He recently joined the bandwagon of trendy songs and danced to Lata Mangeshkar’s rendition ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’. The song took the internet by storm after a video of a Pakistani girl Ayesha dancing to the track went viral.

