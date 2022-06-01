Watch: KK Sweating Profusely at Kolkata Concert Venue, Feeling Unwell a Few Hours Before His Demise

Playback singer KK’s sudden demise on Tuesday night left his fans shattered. The singer passed away after suffering a heart attack following his performance at a concert in Kolkata. A recent video shared on the social media platform shows how the singer made his way back from the stage after complaining of chest pain. KK performed at Nazrul Manch auditorium in Kolkata and started feeling unwell soon after the show. He was taken to his hotel room where he collapsed. The singer was 53.

The video shared on Instagram shows KK wearing an exhausted expression as he walked back. He was surrounded by a team of people who shielded him from euphoric fans chasing him. The singer was sweating profusely as he walked back from the auditorium. The concert took place in a closed auditorium and it is reported that the air conditioner was also out of service. The stuffy conditions of the auditorium made the singer uncomfortable. A video shared by a fan on Twitter shows how KK was also expressing his concern over the hot and humid conditions inside the auditorium.

In the video, KK can be seen wiping his face with a hand towel while fans around him complained about the stuffy conditions. “Zyaada garam hai (It is quite hot),” a voice can be heard saying off-camera, while KK gestured to another man, seemingly asking about the ventilation.

AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.

The audience members who attended the concert on Tuesday said that the indoor Nazrul Mancha auditorium was overcrowded and the air-conditioning was not working properly. KK was also feeling the heat on stage and had even asked the organizers to dim the spotlights on him. He is also said to have complained to the organisers about crowding around the stage.

KK’s live concert continued till 8:30 pm and he suddenly fell ill and returned to his hotel.

