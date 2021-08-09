Watch: Kriti Sanon Shares How 'Chubby Sanon' Lost Weight Put on for Mimi

For Kriti Saon’s latest movie Mimi, the actress had to undergo a lot of changes for playing a surrogate mother. Before the film’s release, she has shared a video of her weight gaining process as she had to put on 15 kgs for her role. Recently, she shared a video showing her struggles to undo the weight gain for the song Param Sundari. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kriti wrote, “While putting on 15kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn’t easy for Chubby Sanon either! and.. I had kept Param Sundari for later so i have the motivation to get back in shape!"

“Having put on so much weight for the first time ever and not working out for 3months(not even yoga!), my stamina, strength and flexibility had gone down to Zero! In fact, I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly. Sharing some snippets of before and after lockdown videos where @yasminkarachiwala helped me out get back my strength!

P.S. Dont have enough home workout recorded, but thanks @robin_behl14 for being there through those tough days! THINK. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE", she added.

Kriti currently has a number of films in hand. The actress has finished the shooting of Bachchan Pandey, in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar. In her another upcoming film Ganapath, she will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff. She has also shot for the film Bhediya in which she will be seen with Varun Dhawan. The actress is also through with the shooting of Hum Do Humare Do.

