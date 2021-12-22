Watch: Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Enjoys Pyjama Party with Her Girl Gang

The new bride in town, Shraddha Arya, was quite busy planning her dreamy wedding with Rahul Nagal. Soon after her marriage, the actress returned on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. Now, the actress has carved out some time from her busy schedule to hang out with her girlfriends. Some sneak peeks from her party with her girl gang, including Heena Parmar, sister Divya Arya and Pooja Thakur were shared by Shraddha Arya on her Instagram Stories. The clips featured the girls having a fun night in their cozy outfits. The actress looked happy to reunite with her friends and sister.

For the fun night, Shraddha wore a pink satin night outfit along with her traditional red bangles (chooda). Shraddha and her girls enjoyed some lip-smacking food and grooved to peppy beats. Take a look at the video:

Jumping on the bandwagon of trends, Shraddha had posted a video wherein she described her year, 2021 in a gist. The clip featured a bunch of unseen moments with her husband Rahul. In one of the clips, the actress was seen dancing with him, while in another the couple was seen going for a bike ride, stealing kisses, and finally exchanging the wedding vows. Posting the video, Shraddha captioned it – “These are the 12 months of my Year!!!”

Watch this adorable video:

Shraddha and Rahul tied the knot on November 16 and later, visited Maa Sharda's temple to seek blessings as they embark on a new chapter of their lives. Shraddha made one of the prettiest brides in a traditional red and golden lehenga. Several clips from her wedding went viral, but our all-time favourite is when the actress shouts and asks Rahul to pick her up.

Which one is your favourite moment?

