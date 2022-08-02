Watch: Kunjika Kalvint Makes a Beautiful Idol of Lord Ganesha, Fans Shower Love

Kunjika Kalvint is one of the noted faces of the Marathi Entertainment Industry. She came into the limelight after appearing in the horror serial Ti Parat Aaliye as Sayali. The actress is quite active on social media and shares various photos and videos.

Ganesh Utsav is a very special occasion for Kunjika, and this festival is celebrated at her house every year. Meanwhile, the actress has shared a video on social media where she is seen making an idol of Bappa with her own hands.

Actress Kunjika’s Ganapati idol is made every year by famous sculptor Maduskar Ganapati of Girgaon. But this year, her sculptor Maduskar came up with a new concept to help her make the idol with her own hands and Kunjika also liked this concept. She made the idol of Bappa with great enthusiasm.

Along with the video, Kunjika has penned a long and beautiful note. She said, “The divinity that comes to the plain soil is awakened by faith, the brilliance of that idol is the life breathed into it by the actual sculptor! The beauty of art is rich, it has no pretence, but pure feeling.

“Every year an idol of our house is prepared by the famous sculptor Maduskar Ganapati. But, Ganesh Maduskar of Maduskar Ganapati suggested that we should try to make it this year and Bappa took it seriously! I tried to make this idol under the guidance of Ganesh Maduskar.

“Eco-friendly red soil has been used keeping in mind the environment. From his moulds, the shaping of his hands and feet, the chair for his seat, the modak on his hands, and his expressive, bright but very loving eyes, it felt very beautiful that God is being made by our hands,” she wrote.

The video received a lot of appreciation from his fans. The comment section was flooded with heart emojis.

On the work front, Kunjika made her debut with the movie Ek Nirnay and she made her debut in the television serial Swamini. She was recently seen in the movie Epilogue, which was released on YouTube. The film also features talented actors like Akshay Kelkar, Tejas Raut, and Ruchira Jadhav.

The story and dialogue of the movie were penned by Jyoti Alvani. Actor Akshay Kelkar, along with Kunjika, was seen playing the lead role in the movie.

Kunjika, according to reports, will be next seen with actor Ankit Mohan in her next.

