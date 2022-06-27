Watch: Kushal Badrike's Funny Fight Sequence From the Stage of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya fame Kushal Badrike is an avid social media user and knows how to keep his fans on their toes. He routinely shared some of the fun moments from his show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, on his Instagram.

Recently, Kushal shared a video clip and wrote, “Once we decide that this is an action film, then no question remains. Budget and all other things didn’t matter to us. Just see the stunts now. One more thing, we don’t require a dummy for the stunt. We do it on our own.”

The video shows a fight sequence of the actor and it is full of fun elements. The audience as well as the star cast laughed out loud and went crazy.

Within just a day, the video has received more than 35,000 views and the comments section is filled with funny comments.

Even Bollywood actors are impressed with this show due to its extreme popularity. It is believed that the cast of Om-The Battle Within recently visited the show. As Aditya Roy Kapoor was also seen in Kushal’s video.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, which helped Kushal Badrike become a well-known figure, has provided viewers with a steady supply of laughs since it began airing in 2004. The creators have thus far produced 8 seasons. It was challenging for the audience and everyone else not to laugh because of the humorous chemistry between Bhau Kadam, Kushal Badrike, and Shreya Bugde in the show.

