Watch Lata Mangeshkar Receive Bharat Ratna in Throwback Video; See Her Awards List Here

Sunday began with the heartbreaking news of Lata Mangeshkar passing away. The veteran singer, who was 92 years old, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was tested positive for Covid-19. Dr. Pratit Samdani, the doctor treating Lata Mangeshkar, said that the singer passed away on Sunday morning following a multi-organ failure. Her mortal remains will be kept at Shivaji Park at 2:30 pm today for public darshan and the legendary singer will be as per a state funeral later in the evening.

Undoubtedly, Lata Mangeshkar was among the most successful playback singers in the history of Indian cinema. Having sung over 30,000 songs in her illustrious career, Lata was honoured with some of the highest civilian awards. In 2001, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna. In a video shared by ANI, Lata was seen receiving the prestigious honour from K. R. Narayanan, who was the President of India at the time.

#WATCH Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna in 2001(ANI Archive) pic.twitter.com/khw3OZTMjG — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Besides Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 1997. The singer had also won three National Awards.

1969: She was presented the Padam Bhushan

1972: She was honoured with the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Parichay

1975: She won her second National Award for Kora Kagaz.

1989: She was honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

1990: She bagged her third National Award for Lekin.

1997: Rajiv Gandhi Award.

1999: Padma Vibhushan

2001: Bharat Ratna - The Nation’s Highest Civilian Award

2001: Maharashtra Ratna: First Reciepient

2002: Felicitation By CII (For Contribution to Music & the Film Industry)

2002: Asha Bhosle Award: First Recipient

Lata Mangeshkar has sung some iconic songs including Beeti Na Bitai Raina, Roothe Roothe Piya Manaoon Kaise, Yaara Seeli Seeli and Kahi Deep Jale Kahi Dil.

