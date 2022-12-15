Watch: Late Puneeth Rajkumar's Adorable Gesture For Fans Will Melt Your Heart

Late Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the stalwarts of Kannada cinema who will be remembered by fans for his exemplary performances in films like Appu and Milana. His popularity can be gauged from the fact that several fans got his name inked on their chest. Puneeth used to be overwhelmed with emotions when he used to hear about these incidents.

In a conversation with film producer Kishore Pathikonda, Puneeth once said that he would thank these followers by getting inked on his chest, in which he will compare his fans to God. He had planned to do it after the shooting of James. This interview surfaced on Twitter recently. The video, which was shared by a social media user, was captioned, “Video make you closer to #DrPuneethRajkumar #Appu ”

The 43-second video shares several glimpses of Puneeth celebrating some beautiful moments with his fans. In one of the glimpses, he is going by car while several followers showered flowers on him. The video ends with Puneeth waving to his fans. A fitness freak, the Lucky Man actor looked every bit smart wearing golden shades and a red shirt.

Social media users were left in tears and admired the fact that how their beloved Appu (as Puneeth was fondly called by fans) cared for them.

Puneeth’s name also grabbed headlines of late due to some of his films, which were released posthumously. Recent among these movies was the documentary Gandhada Gudi. In this documentary film, he embarks on a journey to cover a major portion of Karnataka, from Nagarahole to the Kali river.

National Award-winning wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha gives him company in this journey. Fans loved the fact that Puneeth decided to take up the subject of the ecosystem in a documentary style, rather than making it a commercial flick.

Gandhada Gudi emphasised the concept of sustainable development and preservation of natural resources. Another highlight of this documentary for the audience was the childlike curiosity of the James actor towards wildlife animals.

