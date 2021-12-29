Watch: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Jet Off for Vacay Ahead of New Year's Celebration

Bollywood is all set to ring in the New Year with a bang. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have taken off from Mumbai to bid the year adieu. The couple was spotted at the city’s international airport while making an exit from the departure gate. The destination chosen by the duo is not known yet. Paparazzi waiting at the terminal clicked Ranbir and Alia together, who were dressed in smart and comfortable winter attires. In a video shared by a paparazzo page on social media, Ranbir and Alia can be seen getting out of their car and posing for pictures. They waved at the cameramen before walking inside the airport.

Ranbir and Alia are often seen travelling together to places of sorts, particularly on special occasions. One of their favourite holiday sports is known to be Rajasthan. The duo enjoyed safari during their getaway on the occasion of Ranbir’s birthday.

Last year, the couple marked New Year together and were also accompanied by their families in Ranthambore. Social media was filled with pictures from their New Year trip. Alia and Ranbir were joined by Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, among others. They were also pictured with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also at the spot at the same time to make some memories together.

Last year in an interview, Ranbir confirmed his relationship with Alia in an interview and mentioned that if they would have been married, it weren't for the pandemic. Rumours of their wedding have remained consistent over the last couple of months. The duo will share the screen for the first time in the upcoming film Brahmastra. While interacting with fans at a promotional event for the film, the couple was asked about their wedding date.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.