Watch Madhuri Dixit Bring Life To Total Dhamaal Song 'Paisa Yeh Paisa'

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey can be seen grooving to the recreated version of the hit track Paisa Yeh Paisa from Rishi Kapoor's 1980 film Karz.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
Watch Madhuri Dixit Bring Life To Total Dhamaal Song 'Paisa Yeh Paisa'
Photo Courtesy- Madhuri Dixit/Instagram
Paisa Yeh Paisa, originally sung by Kishore Kumar with music by Laxmikant Pyarelal for Subhash Ghai’s 1980 film Karz, features in the playlist of the upcoming comedy film Total Dhamaal. The song, which has been recreated for contemporary audience, is sung by Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly and Arpita Chakraborty with music by Gourov-Roshin. The original Anand Bakshi lyrics have also been modified by Kunwar Juneja. The makers released the first song from the film on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel today.

Starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey, the song is unapologetically flashy. We can see all the male actors cruising their way towards the camera, as counterfeit currency flies, fake gold gleams and high voltage light shines into the audiences’ eyes.

Apart from retaining the hit chorus from the original Paisa Yeh Paisa, the recreated version has altered the lyrics to gel with with the theme of the film and resonate well with viewers of the time. The track is being projected as a party song.

However, it is Madhuri who steals the show here. We get an inkling that it’s a recreated version of the hit track only when she enters the frame and the music starts to build momentum. There onwards, Madhuri keeps the spotlight to herself as she grooves to the peppy beats with her co-stars. She is as glamorous and expressive as ever. The lyrics acquire meaning when she playfully lip-syncs to them.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, directed by Indra Kumar. The film is set to release on February 22.

Watch Paisa Yeh Paisa video song here:



