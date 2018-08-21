Watch Madhuri Dixit Dance to Madhubala’s Classic Mohe Panghat Pe in New Video

Retro feels today on #DanceDeewane A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Aug 13, 2018 at 4:25am PDT

It is always a treat to watch Madhuri Dixit-Nene perform, whether on stage or in films. The actor, who is widely celebrated for her dancing prowess, recently paid a tribute to the yesteryear actor Madhubala, by dancing to her iconic song Mohe Panghat Pe from the historic period drama Mughal-e-Azam.She took to the stage for Colours’ reality show Dance Deewane, which she is currently judging alongside choreographer Tushar Kalia and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.A week ago, Madhuri had shared on Instagram an image of her looking stunning in a Manish Malhotra ensemble — an orange lehenga, red choli and a yellow dupatta, all embellished in intricate gold work — from the show’s sets.Celebrity photographer Micky Contractor, who helped the diva ace the look, also shared a black-and-white image of her on the photo-sharing app.Now one of Madhuri’s countless fan pages has shared a video of her ethereal performance. In it, she is at once dazzlingly beautiful, coy and yet teasing, much like Madhubala’s Anarkali, who originally performed it for her lover, Dilip Kumar’s prince Salim, in K Asif’s opulent drama.Watch it here:On the professional front, Madhuri is currently working on two big-banner, ensemble films — Karan Johar’s Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, alongside Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaffrey.