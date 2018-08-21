English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Watch Madhuri Dixit Dance to Madhubala’s Classic Mohe Panghat Pe in New Video
Watch the beautiful Madhuri Dixit channel her inner Madhubala as she performs on Mughal-e-Azam's iconic song Mohe Panghat Pe for her show Dance Deewane.
Madhuri Dixit recently preformed on Madhubala's iconic song Mohe Panghat Pe for her reality show Dance Deewane.
Loading...
It is always a treat to watch Madhuri Dixit-Nene perform, whether on stage or in films. The actor, who is widely celebrated for her dancing prowess, recently paid a tribute to the yesteryear actor Madhubala, by dancing to her iconic song Mohe Panghat Pe from the historic period drama Mughal-e-Azam.
She took to the stage for Colours’ reality show Dance Deewane, which she is currently judging alongside choreographer Tushar Kalia and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.
A week ago, Madhuri had shared on Instagram an image of her looking stunning in a Manish Malhotra ensemble — an orange lehenga, red choli and a yellow dupatta, all embellished in intricate gold work — from the show’s sets.
Celebrity photographer Micky Contractor, who helped the diva ace the look, also shared a black-and-white image of her on the photo-sharing app.
Now one of Madhuri’s countless fan pages has shared a video of her ethereal performance. In it, she is at once dazzlingly beautiful, coy and yet teasing, much like Madhubala’s Anarkali, who originally performed it for her lover, Dilip Kumar’s prince Salim, in K Asif’s opulent drama.
Watch it here:
On the professional front, Madhuri is currently working on two big-banner, ensemble films — Karan Johar’s Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, alongside Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaffrey.
Also Watch
She took to the stage for Colours’ reality show Dance Deewane, which she is currently judging alongside choreographer Tushar Kalia and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.
A week ago, Madhuri had shared on Instagram an image of her looking stunning in a Manish Malhotra ensemble — an orange lehenga, red choli and a yellow dupatta, all embellished in intricate gold work — from the show’s sets.
Celebrity photographer Micky Contractor, who helped the diva ace the look, also shared a black-and-white image of her on the photo-sharing app.
Now one of Madhuri’s countless fan pages has shared a video of her ethereal performance. In it, she is at once dazzlingly beautiful, coy and yet teasing, much like Madhubala’s Anarkali, who originally performed it for her lover, Dilip Kumar’s prince Salim, in K Asif’s opulent drama.
Watch it here:
On the professional front, Madhuri is currently working on two big-banner, ensemble films — Karan Johar’s Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, alongside Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaffrey.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Can't Take Her Eyes Off Nick Jonas As He Sings Lovebug for Girls at Orphanage; Watch Video
- In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton
- Recent Photos of Karisma, Kareena And Amrita From Their Dubai Trip Will Give You Major Fashion Goals
- Did Swara Bhasker Deactivate Twitter Due to Incessant Trolling on Her Posts? Actress Clarifies
- China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...