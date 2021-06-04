movies

Watch: Madhuri Dixit Imitates Aishwarya Rai's Hook Step from 'Kajra Re' on Dance Deewane 3

Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire as she grooves to 'Kajra re' with co-judges Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia on the sets of Dance Deewane 3.

Bollywood’s Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit currently features as a judge on Dance Deewane 3. In the latest episode, the Bollywood actress recreated Aishwarya Rai’s popular song Kajra Re from the 2005 movie Bunty Aur Babli. She was accompanied by co-judges Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia. Madhuri looked extremely gorgeous in a pastel blue lehenga.

The clip of the trio shaking leg on the iconic song was shared on the official Instagram handle of Viral Bhayani. Netizens loved the upbeat track featuring Madhuri, Dharmesh, and Tushar.

The video of Madhuri, Dharmesh, and Tushar dancing to the tune of Kajra Re is winning the hearts on the internet. Madhuri’s fans praised her flawless moves and one of them said that her beauty never fades. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla will make an appearance on the dancing reality show to promote his recently released show Broken But Beautiful 3.

Dance Deewane 3 is currently being hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa.

first published:June 04, 2021, 12:29 IST