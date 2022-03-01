WATCH | Mahashivratri 2022: Hindi Movie Songs Dedicated to Lord Shiva

Mahashivratri is celebrated in honour of the Hindu deity Lord Shiva. The occasion is believed to symbolise the union of Shiva and Parvati in marriage and the night when Shiva performed the ‘Tandava’, the dance of primordial creation, preservation and destruction. Shiva devotees fast on this day and stay up at night. They visit Shiva temples and give offerings to the deity. On this occasion, we share five Hindi songs dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Namo Namo, Kedarnath (2018)

Sushant Singh Rajput was an ardent devotee of Shiva and was often seen singing devotional songs of the deity. Picturised on Rajput, the song ‘Namo Namo’, from Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, is undoubtedly one of the greatest movie songs in honour of Lord Shiva. The track also became synonymous with Sushant following his passing. Namo Namo was performed by Amit Trivedi, with lyrics from Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Kaun Hai Voh, Baahubali (2015)

Baahubali, The Beginning is believed to be a landmark in Indian cinema. The film was praised for its utilisation of visual effects and was highly successful, both critically and commercially. The Hindi version of the song was performed by Kailash Kher and Mounima with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and composition by M. M. Keeravani.

Bhole O Bhole, Yaarana (1981)

One of the most memorable Bollywood songs on friendship is “Bhole O Bhole” from Yaarana, performed by none other than Kishore Kumar. Here, Bachchan’s character Kishan is seen singing to Lord Shiva. Anjaan wrote the lyrics to this Rajesh Roshan composition.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (1974)

Aap Ki Kasam, starring Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz and Sanjeev Kumar, is one of the most beloved films in Hindi cinema. It has many memorable songs composed by Rahul Dev Burman.

Written by Anand Bakshi, “Jai Jai Shiv Shankar” is the most popular track from the film.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)

Actress Zeenat Aman, character Roopa, a village girl, is seen singing in prayer to Lord Shiva in this song from the film of the name, directed by Raj Kapoor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdU3qP5EYoY

One of the most famous songs in Hindi cinema’s history, this Laxmikant-Pyarelal composition was written by Pandit Narendra Sharma and performed by Lata Mangeshkar.

