Watch: Mahesh Babu Gifts Fans Teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on His Birthday

Superstar Mahesh Bahu celebrated his birthday on Monday, August 9, and to make the occasion more special for him, the makers of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata shared a teaser of the same for the fans to cherish. The film’s co-producers Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, “Happy Birthday SUPERSTAR".

The teaser sees Mahesh Babu ooze swag and style as he steps out of a car in the first shot. It has some powerful dialogues and sees the star flaunt his action moves as he takes on goons. It also features Keerthy Suresh who is in awe of Mahesh Babu’s character, as is the audience.

The film’s director Parasuram Petla also wished Mahesh on his birthday. He tweeted, “Wishing My hero, The Superstar,

@urstrulymahesh garu a very Happy Birthday. It’s a director’s delight to be working with you sir."

Wishing My hero, The Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu a very Happy Birthday. It's a director's delight to be working with you sir. ❤️😊#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu #SarkaruVaariPaata 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BDvV0OGFoe— Parasuram Petla (@ParasuramPetla) August 8, 2021

Also starring Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju, the film is set to release in January 2022.

