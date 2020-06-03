Watch Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Rehearsing Her Dance Steps In This Unmissable Video

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, on Wednesday, added another memory therapy on her “one for each day” series to her Instagram timeline. The adorable throwback is from the time when the family was in Paris, and features her daughter Sitara. The clip has the young one engrossed in her dance practice with exceeding enthusiasm.

Namrata wrote in the caption, “Her dance practise doesn’t stop even in the confines of her Parisian hotel room. It’s dance as opposed to the Eiffel!!(sic.)”



Last month, in another video posted by Namrata, the little girl was seen matching to the beats with her best friend. The seven-year-old is wearing a white poncho cape over a red frock. “My little ballerina. Humming with the music while dancing is her style with her bestie. Memory therapy !! One for each day #appleofmyeye @sitaraghattamaneni (sic.),”reads her caption.

Earlier, Sitara was seen performing on the song from her father’s film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. In the upbeat number, Daang Daang, Mahesh Babu danced with Tamannaah.

In the clip uploaded by Namrata, we saw Sitara acing the steps and also matching outfits with her dad in the original video song.

















View this post on Instagram



absolutely nailed it #SarileruNeekevvaru

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Feb 13, 2020 at 5:33am PST





Mahesh Babu and Namrata tied the nuptial knot in 2005 after dating for five years. The couple is also blessed with a son, Gautham.

