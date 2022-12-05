Watch: ‘Major Fire’ Breaks Out in Actor Rakesh Paul’s Building; What Happened Next

Rakesh Paul is a well-known face in the Hindi television industry. He has cemented a special place in the hearts of many with his stint on shows like Jhilmil Sitaaron Ka Aangan Hoga, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, and Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, among others. Recently, the actor dropped a scary video of a fire that broke out in his building in Malad on Instagram.

Crediting the alert security and staff, the actor wrote, “Major Fire in our Building today… Thanks to the Alert Security n Staff things got under control even before the Fire Brigade came in… All are Safe by the grace of God…”

“Life is Unpredictable… You never know what can happen next… Be Safe… Be happy… God bless,” concluded Rakesh.

The shocking video gave social media users a sneak peek into the flames and smoke on the second floor of the building. The blazing flames created a cloud of thick, black smoke as they rose upward, concealing the other windows of the apartment. A crowd of people was also spotted in the same frame, clamouring near the building, apparently in utter shock at the frightening incident. As the video progresses, the fire is seen to be brought under control, with only the smoke, released by the flammable, rising upward.

Speaking about the incident with ETimes, Rakesh said that it happened at about 10:50 in the morning when he was about to leave for a shoot. “I was about to leave for my shoot when the fire alarm started ringing in our 23-story building. We realized that it was a fire alarm in the A wing of the complex. The fire broke out on the second floor,” he informed.

According to the actor, although everyone was evacuated from the building safely, the woman living on the second floor, where the fire broke out, was hospitalised. She was asked to wait until a slide was brought to bring her down, but the woman panicked upon seeing the massive fire eruption and jumped down from the window grill, injuring herself.

The Na Umra Ki Seema Ho actor revealed that because their building was well-equipped with security measures, the fire was quickly brought under control. He said, “Luckily, the action was taken immediately because our building is well equipped. The security staff used fire extinguishers and managed the situation. Soon the fire brigade came and got everything under control, and then we all felt safe.”

Highlighting the importance of safety measures in buildings, Rakesh concluded his statement by saying, “It’s so important for every building to have all these safety measures in place. You never know when there can be an emergency and all this will come to use. I am thankful that my building was well-equipped to face such what happened."

On the work front, Rakesh Paul is currently a part of the Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. He essays the character of Yogesh in the daily soap.

